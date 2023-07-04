Elton John is “jubilant” to finish touring









According to his husband David Furnish, Elton John is “jubilant” to have almost finished touring as it will allow him to spend more time with his family.

This week, John completes the European leg of his farewell tour which included a headline performance at Glastonbury Festival on June 25th. “It’s always hard saying goodbye,” Furnish said in a recent interview. “[But] It’s hard. I really miss him. The boys really miss him. He really misses us. He’s had enough of that. We’ve had enough of that. Now it’s time to spend more time together as a family.”

“We could not be happier and more excited about it, and a lot of people would say, ‘Oh, you must be really emotional,’ but at the end of the tour, he and I both sit at the table and go, ‘We can’t wait to be a family’,” he told Metro.

Furnish continued: “Elton says, ‘I’ve done this my whole life. I have loved every minute of it.’ He loves his time on stage. He’s super grateful but he doesn’t need any more. Our boys are 10 and 12, they really need us more and more.

“To be able to do that is more satisfying, more joyful, more fulfilling and having that opportunity to co-parent those children brings us endless happiness, joy and satisfaction,” he added.

Over the past week since his iconic performance at Worthy Farm, Elton’s Greatest Hits compilation Diamonds has enjoyed a 188 per cent rise, based on Official Charts Company combined sales and streaming data. The Glastonbury appearance has pushed the album up 11 places to number two on the UK Albums Chart.

According to the BBC, over seven million people tuned in at home to watch John’s set from the Pyramid Stage, which is a record viewing figure for Glastonbury.