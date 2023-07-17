Elton John provides evidence during Kevin Spacey trial









On July 17th, Elton John appeared by video-link at Southwark Crown Court in London during the trial of Kevin Spacey, who faces a series of sexual assault allegations from four complainants.

In total, Spacey faces 12 charges which are based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013. The actor denies all of the charges. The trial began on June 30th with the prosecution concluding giving their evidence on July 12th with Spacey beginning his defence the following day.

John, who appeared by video-link from his home in Monaco, was called as a witness by Spacey relating to a charity event that was hosted by the musician. One of the charges relates to a complainant alleging the actor of sexually assaulting him on the way to the event.

During his appearance, John confirmed Spacey stayed at the home he shares with his husband David Furnish after the event, but claimed it was a one-off. “I can’t remember him coming down after that,” he told the court.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew also quizzed John on a photograph of the alleged victim holding an umbrella outside a theatre in London as he exited the building.

John denied having any memory of the man and said he also wouldn’t have spotted him as he was leaving the venue because there was “always a mad rush” to get to his car when photographers were near. “They could be the queen and I don’t notice,” the singer told the court.

Last week, during the trial, Spacey informed the jury that he had a “somewhat intimate” relationship with one of his alleged victims, but claimed he never assaulted him. While he was given evidence, Spacey stated they became more “flirtatious” over time, and admitted to touching him in “romantic” and “intimate” manners during this period. He also described himself as “a big flirt”.

The trial is set to continue.