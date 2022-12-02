Elton John announced as the first Glastonbury 2023 headliner









The rocket man is on his way to Worthy Farm—Elton John has been announced as the first headliner of next summer’s Glastonbury Festival. It is set to be his final farewell in the UK.

As the festival announcement joyously teased: “This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.”

This news had been heavily hinted at for a while after Elton had kept the Glastonbury spot free on his UK tour and hinted at an additional date. Later, when the festival’s social media poster a picture of a rocket over the farm it was as good as confirmed.

It was revealed that the ‘Your Song’ singer will close the show with a headline slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night. He is the first act announced for this year but Arctic Monkeys and a few others are already tipped to join him.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis announced: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.”

This long overdue appearance is sure to be a huge celebration and organisers will argue that it justifies the steadily rising ticket prices for the fanfare.

We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour. pic.twitter.com/tpylanY1Rh — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 2, 2022