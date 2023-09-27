Elton John condemns Suella Braverman’s comments regarding gay asylum seekers









Elton John and his husband David Furnish have spoken out against Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments regarding gay asylum seekers in the UK, saying it risks “legitimising hate and violence” against people from the LGBTQ+ community.

John’s condemnation comes after the Conservative politician faced criticism from across the board after she claimed “simply being gay, or a woman” is not enough of a reason to gain refugee status in the UK.

John and Furnish released a statement via their AIDS Foundation requesting “more compassion, support and acceptance for those seeking a safer future”.

They added: “We are very concerned about the UK home secretary’s comments stating how discrimination for being gay or a woman should not be reason enough to qualify for protection under international refugee laws.”

Continuing: “Nearly a third of all nations class LGBTQ+ people as criminals and homosexuality is still punishable by death in 11 countries. Dismissing the very real danger LGBTQ+ communities face risks further legitimising hate and violence against them.”

The statement is in response to Braverman’s recent speech for the US Think Tank, in which she said: “There are vast swathes of the world where it is extremely difficult to be gay, or to be a woman. Where individuals are being persecuted, it is right that we offer sanctuary.”

Concluding: “But we will not be able to sustain an asylum system if in effect simply being gay, or a woman, and fearful of discrimination in your country of origin is sufficient to qualify for protection.”

John was also recently admitted to hospital following a fall at his villa in Nice. The singer was treated for minor injuries at the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco. In a statement, his representatives told the Daily Mail: ‘We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.”