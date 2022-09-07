Elon Musk on the new 'Lord of the Rings' series: "Tolkien is turning in his grave"









There has been a lot of debate surrounding the new Lord of the Rings series for a while now. Initially, there was a backlash from some groups of the fan community who felt that the producers were misrepresenting Tolkien’s world. Now, other public figures like Elon Musk have joined this cultural discourse.

The new series is set thousands of years before the events described by Tolkien in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Although it has become the most-watched premiere in the history of Amazon, the show has been heavily criticised by fans who claimed that the diverse casting process goes against the core principles of Tolkien’s universe.

While Elon Musk is known for delivering his uninformed and asinine opinions on Twitter from time to time, his devout group of followers worship most of his Twitter posts. That’s why when Musk posted that “Tolkien is turning in his grave”, the tweet immediately garnered the attention of social media users.

Although his initial tweet did not expand on his views about the new series, Musk later explained that his main problem with the series was the depiction of masculinity. Musk wrote: “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”

When one Twitter user tagged acclaimed author Neil Gaiman in the post, the writer responded: “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.”

