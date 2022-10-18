Elon Musk allegedly believed Grimes was a simulation of his creation









Elon Musk has alleged that he thought ex-girlfriend Grimes was a “simulation” he’d created in his mind.

According to author Devin Gordon who spoke to the BBC for the new docuseries, The Elon Musk Show, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO believed singer Grimes was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.

“She [Grimes] told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” Gordon told the TV show via Cosmopolitan. “That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him.”

“Her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented,” Gordon added. He continued, explaining that they also “both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future”.

Grimes, who was in a relationship with Musk between 2018 to 2022 and has two children with him, recently hit out at journalists who she claimed were “stalking” and attempting to “dox” her and her children in an attempt to “get at” Musk.

“To the journalists who are stalking me and trying to doxx me and my kids… contacting all my friends and acquaintances and even anyone I interact with on social media. It gets back to me,” she wrote, threatening to expose the journalists’ identities if they continued. “Leave my fucking kids alone.”

Meanwhile, Grimes has recently teased that her “girl group debut” will come soon via songs on her upcoming album, Book 1. The release will serve as the follow-up to her 2020 album, Miss Anthropocene, which she recently told fans is complete and might be issued over two volumes.