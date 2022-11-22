Elon Musk calls Trent Reznor a "crybaby" after his departure from Twitter









Last week, Nine Inch Nails’ lead vocalist Trent Reznor announced his departure from Twitter. He is one of many celebrities, including Jack White, Stephen Fry, Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid, and Julian Casablancas, who have decided to leave the platform since Elon Musk took over the social media platform in October.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reznor called Musk’s takeover an “embarrassment.” Detailing further, he continued: “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Kanye West have returned to Twitter following their bans from the social media site. However, after a user Tweeted, “48 hours since Elon Musk reinstated President Trump’s Twitter account and the world still hasn’t ended,” Musk replied by slandering Reznor. He wrote: “And it turns out that Trent’ nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby.”

Since Musk finalised his $44 billion deal to take over Twitter, the platform is rumoured to collapse. Thousands of employees have been laid off by Musk, and hate speech on the platform has dramatically increased; use of the N-word rose by 500% within 12 hours of the takeover. Musk has urged Twitter employees to “work long hours at high intensity” or leave.

