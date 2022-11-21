Trent Reznor will quit “toxic environment” Twitter









Trent Reznor has announced that he will soon leave Twitter after Elon Musk took over the social media platform. Musk purchased Twitter last month and is now its new owner. Musk set about removing several high-end executives from the business and has been implementing new services, including a paid-for verification system and a new protocol for banning users.

Musk subsequently saw an increase in the amount of hate speech against him and, as a result, decided to ban several of those users. He also told the staff at Twitter that they have no choice but to “work long hours at high intensity”.

Now, it looks as though Nine Inch Nail’s frontman, Trent Reznor, has had enough of Musk’s games and has said that he is “ready to depart” Twitter, finding Musk’s whole attitude over his takeover “embarrassing”. Reznor said: “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

However, Reznor is not the only musician to have voiced their frustrations at the new Musk-handled Twitter. The Strokes singer Julian Casablancas recently wrote on Instagram: “PS dear Rober Baron asshole who makes butt ugly ass cars and thinks billionaires show pay no taxes… (Elon Musk), maybe Twitter could deal if you didn’t (like a typical CEO asshole bottom-line hungry super-villain) fire half your staff. What a great symbol for 2020s pieces of shit.”

In addition to Reznor and Casablancas, Stephen Fry has also announced that he will leave the social media platform, along with Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Heard and Gigi Hadid. Evidently, Musk’s takeover has ruffled several feathers, and it appears that a number of its users have now had enough.