The ELO song that only features Jeff Lynne









To much of the public, Jeff Lynne simply is the Electric Light Orchestra. Although the band had permanent members, including Roy Wood, Bev Bevan and Richard Tandy, all of whom were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Lynne, it was ultimately Lynne’s project whether anyone else was involved or not.

That was proven when Lynne wound up recording one of the band’s biggest hits all by himself. ELO had been around for nearly a full decade when ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’ was released as a single in the summer of 1979. The song’s parent album, Discovery, was nearly finished when Lynne decided to record one final song.

“This one I made up in the studio, and I play all the instruments,” Lynne told Rolling Stone in 2016. “It starts with a drum loop from another song that I sped up. I then compressed the shit out of it. When I was singing it, there was a gap in the vocals, so I just shouted out, ‘Groose’.”

That means that other than Bev Bevan’s looped drum groove, Lynne is playing all of the keyboards, guitars, and basses on the track, plus the extensive layers of vocals that gave the track its sing-along quality. He even made up the word “groose” on the spot.

“It was a word that came to my head,” he explained. “The engineer said that it meant ‘greetings’ in German, which I thought was lovely and decided to leave in. When I went onstage with it, everyone would sing ‘Bruce’. I just ended up singing ‘Bruce’ as well.”

Lynne continued: “This was the first song I did without any strings. It was exciting to work with them when we started, but [after] six albums, I got fed up with them. There was also trouble with the unions. They’d stop playing before the end of the song if the end of the hour was approaching. Now they aren’t so rude since there are samplers and everything.”

By 1986, Lynne brought ELO to a permanent end as he began working as a producer and, eventually, as a Travelling Wilbury. The other members of the band decided to continue as ELO 2, but when promoters would simply use the original name, Lynne had to get tough. “It’s water under the bridge now, but what happened was the promoters would change the name to ELO, and I’d have to sue every time,” he claimed.

