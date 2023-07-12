Elliot Page reflects on ‘Juno’: “I don’t think it would bother me to watch”









In a recent interview, Elliot Page has discussed his breakout film, 2007’s Juno, saying he “could definitely” still watch the coming-of-age comedy-drama but would not want to see anything from the time promoting it, as he was forced to “hide” his real self.

Starring Page alongside Michael Cera, Juno was the movie that made Page famous and arrived long before he came out as a transgender man in December 2020. Sitting down for a talk on How To Fail with Elizabeth Day, Page reflected on the 2007 hit and said that whilst he could still watch it after everything that’s happened since he doesn’t “want to see” anything from the time of promoting it and awards season. However, it’s the “aftermath” of release that is an issue.

He said: “Something like Juno, I don’t think it would bother me to watch. I loved playing that character. I loved who she was. I loved that something about her did feel fresh and new and how she presented. It was one of the best filmmaking experiences I’ve had. It’s more the aftermath of that.”

Since coming out as trans, Page has openly addressed his struggles within the entertainment industry, which includes being forced to wear a dress at the Juno premiere, despite being uncomfortable in that style of clothing.

Addressing his complex feelings towards the movie, Page continued: “I could definitely watch Juno. I don’t want to see anything from the time of promoting it and leading up to the Oscars and that whole campaign season. I’d rather not see anything from that period.”

Page’s comments come as he promotes his memoir Page Boy, which has seen him make numerous revelations, including that he experienced unsafe stunts, queerphobia, and misogyny on the set of 2017’s Flatliners.

Asked about being forced to wear a dress for the Oscars, Page explained how it was about hiding who he really was. He said: “And to hide. To hide who I was, disguise who I was. And I was very closeted and very in love, and my girlfriend wasn’t coming to events with me, like, you know, the cis straight people.”

Watch Elliot Page on How To Fail with Elizabeth Day below.

@elizabday If you’re anything like us, you were lowkey obsessed with an indie film called Juno, which saw Elliot Page nominated for an Oscar at just 20 years old 💛 In this week’s episode, Elliot talks about how he feels about Juno now and how – despite the success of the film and his fondness for the character – he was under constant pressure from the industry to hide who he really was. #howtofail #howtofailwithelizabethday #elliotpage #juno ♬ original sound – elizabday