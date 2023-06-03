Elliot Page claims a famous actor threatened him and said being gay “doesn’t exist”









In his upcoming memoir, Pageboy, Elliot Page has revealed that an unnamed actor he once considered an “acquaintance” threatened him at a party while spouting homophobic remarks.

The incident occurred in 2014, shortly before Page publicly came out as gay (he later came out as transgender in 2020). Page was attending an event when he ran into someone he briefly knew, only described as “Famous A–hole at Party” in the book.

According to Page, the actor approached him and said, “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.” If that wasn’t bad enough, the actor proceeded to threaten Page by saying, “I’m going to fuck you to make you realise you aren’t gay.”

Page happened to bump into the actor a few days after the event, where he tried to explain, “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.” In response, Page told him, “I think you might.”

Talking to People, Page explained why he included the story in his memoir. “I’ve had some version of that happen many times throughout my life. A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful.

“I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the shit we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual.”

“I’m purposely not sharing his name. But he will hear about this and know it’s him.”