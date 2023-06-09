Elliot Page went on a double date with Leo DiCaprio and his mother









It’s been 13 years since Christopher Nolan’s dream-thriller Inception hit theatres, but new information has only just been released about the cast’s off-screen antics. During the production of the 2010 blockbuster hit, Elliot Page went on a double date with Leonardo DiCaprio, his mother and one of his friends.

Page, who revealed he was gay in 2014 before coming out as transgender in 2020, played ‘Ariadne’ in Inception; a dream ‘artichect’ who was able to design spaces or levels within a person’s subconsciousness. DiCaprio played the lead role as ‘Dom Cobb’, a professional thief specialising in extracting valuable information from an unconscious victim.

Speaking in his new memoir, Pageboy, Page shined a light on his dating history and explained how his mother had not been supportive of his relationships with women. Whilst filming Inception, however, Page recalls a particular friend of DiCaprio’s catching her interest.

“While filming Inception, a friend of Leonardo DiCaprio’s visited, and we had a lovely connection,” Page writes, referring to the friend simply as ‘Peter’. “Peter was warm to everyone, eyes beaming with care. When I saw Leo next, I told him I liked his friend, to which he responded that his friend liked me, too.”

Page then recalls how DiCaprio was happy to accompany him on his date, bringing along his own mother. “For our first date we went to Universal Studios with Leo and his mother. Peter and I sat close on the rides, our thighs just touching.”

Whilst Page’s own mother was delighted that Page was dating a man, with the actor explaining that they were “over the moon”, the relationship didn’t last very long, ending after “a month, maybe two.” Beyond his love life, Page’s identity as first a lesbian, and then a trans man, in a predominantly male and heterosexual environment has proven difficult.

The actor recounts an awful transphobic attack perpetrated against them last year in LA and feelings of discomfort even on the set of Inception. Despite going on double dates with his co-star, Page ultimately remembers feeling sick, stressed and, as a lesbian at the time, “out of place” on a production “full of men”.