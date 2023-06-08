Elliot Page says he was targeted in “transphobic” threat









American actor Elliot Page has described what he called a “traumatic” verbal assault motivated by transphobia on the streets of Los Angeles.

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, claims that a man shouted at him while he was walking the streets of L.A. “I’m going to fucking gay bash you, faggot,” the man allegedly said.

Page shared the details of the harassment in his new autobiography, Pageboy. Page also claims that the same perpetrator shouted at him, “This is why I need a gun!”

“Now when I’m in Los Angeles, I don’t feel comfortable like I used to going for walks,” Page writes in Pageboy.

Page also acknowledged that he had a certain amount of privilege when it came to incidents like this. “[That] doesn’t mean it’s not traumatic,” Page clarifies. “But I have resources that, in every instance that is difficult, protect and can shield me from these things.”

The Uniform Crime Reporting Program reported that more than 1,000 individuals in the United States reported hate crimes based on anti-LBGTQ sentiments.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 44 transgender or non-conforming individuals were murdered in 2020, with the number estimated to be higher due to a lack of reports.