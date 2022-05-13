Eiza Gonzalez named her favourite songs of all time









Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez first gained traction because of her work in the telenovela Lola, érase una vez but since then, she has collaborated with fantastic filmmakers such as Edgar Wright. In addition to acting, Gonzalez has also gained popularity as a singer while releasing multiple albums which garnered attention in Mexico.

Born in Mexico City, Gonzalez lost her father early on in her life due to an accident and it became a formative experience for her. Having been accepted into a prestigious acting school during her teenage years, Gonzalez’s talent was recognised by many and she got many major opportunities at a young age.

In recent years, Gonzalez has continued to build on her early success by working on projects such as Baby Driver and Alita: Battle Angel among others. She also appeared in one of the biggest projects of 2021 – the big-budget production Godzilla vs. Kong – which became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Gonzalez spoke about her love for music in an interview and claimed it was a crucial part of her acting process: “I think it’s such a huge part of my work. I think that you’re creating characters where you kind of define a personality, and a personality is not just based on thoughts and actions—that came from somewhere and that’s from a taste in music, a taste in food.”

When asked to name some of her favourite songs, Gonzalez began with Phil Collins‘ Sussudio which she claimed was a staple during her teenage years. The actress said: “This song is like teenage years of going to high school. I remember some of the first movies I ever watched were those 90’s typical American movie.”

She also included Blondie on her list, commenting: “Blondie is my favourite, definitely. She was just that artist that, when you were young, were like ‘What? That’s amazing’. It was so unique and fresh, authentic and different. It gave me mixed feelings and the lyrics really connect with me, and I just loved it. Blondie is my go-to artist, and this one is what I’d listen to when I moved to the States.”

Check out the full list below.

Eiza Gonzalez’s favourite songs:

Phil Collins – ‘Sussudio’

Wang Chung – ‘Dance Hall Days’

The Cars – ‘Drive’

Gary Numan – ‘Cars’

Blondie – ‘Call Me’