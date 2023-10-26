Egyptian Blue – ‘A Living Commodity’ album review: a straightforward and self-contained debut









Egyptian Blue - ‘A Living Commodity’ 3

It’s difficult to stand out in the increasingly saturated scene of post-punk. Whether it’s through incorporating jazz influences or calling back to the genre’s past, many have tried and failed. Luckily, Egyptian Blue are unconcerned with the scene that surrounds them on their debut record.

The Colchester-via-Brighton four-piece pay no attention to their predecessors or peers on A Living Commodity. Rather, they focus on harbouring and honing the sound they clearly know and love. The record barely deviates from the indie-infused post-punk they’ve cultivated since they first became a Radio 6 staple in 2019, but there’s a definite growth in their sonic cleanliness and complexity.

This is perhaps because many of the songs that feature on the record have been in development for years now. The record’s second single, ‘To Be Felt’, is the most apparent example of just how well taking their time has served Egyptian Blue. The song has been revamped for the record – the charming but relatively thin and grainy EP version has been replaced by a track with faster, cleaner guitars and far more purpose.

While established fans will find nostalgia in the inclusion of old tracks, the band also demonstrate their growth with newer additions. The titular ‘A Living Commodity’ looks to the future, which, for Egyptian Blue, seems to lean further into atmospheric indie territory, with instrumentals that alternate between swirling guitars and heavy percussion. It harks back to 2000s indie staples like Foals more than it does to 1980s post-punk.

Lyrically, the album is equally unconcerned with outside influence. “Everything I feel, I try to put into music,” says co-frontman, guitarist and previous Far Out interviewee Andy Buss, “When I feel sad, I pick up a guitar. When I feel love, I pick up a guitar. When I feel anything, I want to put it into a song. I don’t know if it’s like a coping mechanism, but it’s 100% a cathartic process.”

Throughout the runtime of the record, the songwriting demonstrates this concern with introspection and emotion. The striking ‘Apparent Cause’ seems to deal with the often scary prospect of love, declaring, “Tear the world apart, open up your heart,” while ‘In My Condition’ seems to focus on the record’s namesake – the band’s experience living as living commodities within the music industry. Over a pulsing soundscape, they declare, “Nowhere left for me to hide, nothing left that’s still alive.”

Through familiar post-punk sounds and lyrics infused with truth, the record looks to offer up these emotions to listeners. “If someone can feel anger, joy, love, or just anything from listening to this album, that’s one of the most gratifying things,” Buss hopes.

With no eye on the scene around them and a focus on their own internal growth and goals, Egyptian Blue have delivered a seemingly straightforward and self-contained record that almost gives into genre conventions rather than avoiding them. It doesn’t stray too far into experimentation because it doesn’t need to. The result is a demonstration of their sonic progression so far and a solid entry into the genre for seasoned fans and newcomers alike.