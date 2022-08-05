Eddie Vedder joins The Strokes for 'Juicebox' live in Seattle









The Strokes were recently joined by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder for a very special performance of ‘Juicebox’ during the band’s opening set for Red Hot Chili Peppers in Seattle.

Vedder, a long-time fan of ‘Juicebox’, previously appeared on The Strokes’ 2005 studio album First Impressions of Earth. It’s not the first time the grunge icon has joined the band onstage either. Back in 2019, he performed ‘Juicebox’ alongside Pearl Jam’s ‘Hard to Imagine’.

In the past, Vedder has called ‘Juicebox’ one of his “favourite” Strokes songs of all time, once recalling that he informed frontman Julian Casablancas just how much he liked the track. Casablancas subsequently confessed that it had been inspired by Pearl jam’s ‘Not For You’.

Discussing the origins of ‘Juicebox’, Vedder said: “I would have had no idea, I still don’t really hear it… I think it’s totally original. “Every time I get to play it with them, I’m more than happy.”

Vedder’s appearance comes little over a week after Pearl Jam returned to the stage after cancelling three shows. The band were forced to scrap the trio of gigs in Vienna after Vedder damaged his vocal cords. He blamed the injury on the “heat, dust, and smoke from the fires” at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17th.

In a post addressing cancellations, Pear jam wrote: “He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered,” Pearl Jam wrote in a statement at the time. “This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved.” The band added: “[Vedder] is continuing the treatments for his vocal cords, but unfortunately, there is still no voice available.”