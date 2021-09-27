Eddie Vedder forms a makeshift band and covers Prince, R.E.M. and Kings of Leon







Iconic Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder, assembled an all-star band to perform at his own Ohana Festival in California this weekend (September 24).

Nashville rock heroes Kings of Leon were scheduled to headline the esteemed event but were forced to pull out due to the death of their beloved mother, Betty Ann.

For the impromptu set, Vedder literally formed the new band on the spot. It boasted icons such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ resident tub-thumper, Chad Smith and ex-Chili Pepper and newfangled Pearl Jam guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

During the now-iconic set, Vedder and the gang covered the likes of R.E.M. and Prince, before the Pearl Jam frontman dedicated a version of his touching solo single ‘Long Road’ to Kings of Leon and their late mother.

Not finished with the tributes just yet, per a report in SPIN, the band also covered the early Kings of Leon classic ‘Molly’s Chambers’, but as of yet, no footage exists of the rendition online.

On September 25th, the ‘Sex On Fire’ rockers, paid tribute to their mother on social media. This came the day after the band’s brotherly trio, Caleb, Nathan and Jared announced that the band would be cancelling a run of dates in order to spend time and care for their mother following what they described as a “medical crisis”.

Drummer Nathan wrote: “You are finally at peace and on your next journey. I will feel your kiss in every breeze and your wink from every ray of sunshine.”

His youngest brother and bassist, Jared, took to his personal Instagram to post a collection of photos of their mother from over her lifetime. It read: “My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us.”

It heartbreakingly concluded: “You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved.”

Watch footage from Vedder and the band’s set at Ohana below.

