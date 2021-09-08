Eddie Vedder shares new single from forthcoming solo record







Eddie Vedder has shared a brand-new single titled ‘Long Way’ from his forthcoming solo album Earthling earmarked for release later this year.

While the solo album does not yet have a confirmed release date, many believe that the release of the single marks the imminent announcement of the album.

For the record, the Pearl Jam rocker has teamed up with producer Andrew Watt who won Producer of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. This is the first time the pair have worked together, but clearly, Watt is a good man to have onboard.

This latest single offers up a throwback arrangement of slide guitar and vintage Booker T organ tones for a piece of what might be described as ‘top down driving’ rock.

While fans might have to wait for the album, a limited seven inch of the single featuring a soon to be released B-side, ‘The Haves’, is available for pre-order here.

The forthcoming outing will be the Seattle grunge stars third solo effort following his work in 2007 on the Into the Wild soundtrack and later Ukulele Songs in 2011.

You can listen to ‘Long Way’ below.

Comments