Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy makes Will Smith Oscars slap joke









The annual Golden Globes ceremony took place last night (January 10th), an event which saw the iconic actor Eddie Murphy was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. During his speech, the actor thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and reflected on his 46 years in "show business". He said, "This has been a long time in the making, and it's greatly appreciated."

Murphy continued: “Like I said, I’ve been doing this a long time, so I could literally stand up here and keep saying thank you til they play the piano, but I’m gonna wrap it up and say something to all the new, up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight”.

The actor shared some advice whilst cracking a Will Smith slap joke, a reference to the incident at last year’s Oscars ceremony, wherein Smith slapped Chris Rock around the face after the comedian made an insensitive remark about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Murphy joked: “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s a blueprint, and I followed it my whole career. It’s very simple – just do these three things. Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

With the return of the Golden Globes to television screens, which was boycotted last year due to a lack of diversity, Angela Bassett became the first actor to win a significant award for a Marvel movie, and Austin Butler took home the Best Actor prize for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.

