Ed Gale: ‘Chucky’ actor admits to soliciting child pornography









Ed Gale, the actor who is known for playing Chucky in the horror movie Child’s Play, has been caught in a child pornography sting operation and has admitted to trying to obtain explicit material of underage children.

Gale was confronted by the advocacy group Creep Catcher Unit after one of their investigative members posed as a child online. Gale had sexually explicit conversations with the member who he believed to be a 14-year-old.

When confronted over the matter, the 59-year-old Chucky actor admitted to soliciting child pornography and conversing with a minor with the expressed purpose of “hooking up”. Gale admitted that he estimated he had spoken to around 10 other underage victims, which he said were “all under 18.”

One victim told Fox 11 that the actor contacted him when he revealed that he was a fan of his work as Chucky. “He started to call me his baby boy,” the teenage victim recalled. “He would say how he wanted to be my daddy and stuff like that.”

When officers entered Gale’s property, they removed several electronic devices but the Child’s Play performer is yet to be taken into custody, and no arrest has been made. Investigations into such sting cases can be lengthy as intent has to be established beyond the admission and evidence.