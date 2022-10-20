The creepy true story behind Chucky and 'Child's Play'









The spooky doll in horror films has by now become a well-established feature in many of the genre’s pictures. Yet, when thinking back to the most iconic, it is difficult to look beyond the inimitable Chuck, the antagonist of 1988’s Child’s Play.

Chucky, with his terrifying appearance and penchant for foul language, has stood the test of time, consistently appearing in the Child’s Play franchise, consisting of seven films, as well as a 2019 remake.

In the original 1998 film, Chucky is a malicious serial killer who, when bleeding out from a gunshot wound, transfers his soul into a nearby ‘Good Guy’ doll and attempts to transfer it back into a human body throughout the films. Chucky is one of horror’s most notorious icons, having been referenced in several works outside of the franchise.

Discussing Chucky’s design, his creator Don Mancini said, “In my original script, he was originally called Buddy, and we couldn’t use it because of the ‘My Buddy’ doll. The director went out and got a ‘My Buddy’ doll, a Raggedy Ann, a Raggedy Andy and one of those life-size baby infants.”

“What I told [designer] Kevin Yagher was, I wanted something similar to a My Buddy doll,” Mancini added, “I described ‘Buddy’ in my original script, now ‘Chucky’, as wearing red-buttoned overalls, red sneakers, striped sweater, with red hair, blue eyes, and freckles. Kevin went off and sketched many designs of Chucky, until the final was picked. Yagher then built the first doll from those sketches and my details”.

Fascinatingly, Chucky also is a homage to a real-life story concerning an equally creepy doll from 1906. The doll is named Robert, and he had been gifted to a young boy from Key West, Florida, by the name of Robert Eugene Otto.

Otto had a profound love for Robert and was said to have kept him right up to his death. Atlas Obscura claims that Robert is Key West’s most haunted object. Robert’s current owner Cori Convertito said of Otto’s relationship with Robert, “What people really remember is what they would probably term as an unhealthy relationship with the doll. He brought it everywhere; he talked about it in the first person as if he weren’t a doll; he was Robert. As in, he is a live entity.”

Reportedly, Otto tended to blame any mishaps that happened in his life on Robert, suggesting that the doll had at least some sort of spooky agency. Then, as Robert took his spot on the window sill of Otto’s adult house, schoolchildren began to claim that they saw him disappear and reappear throughout the day.

When new owners bought the house following Otto’s death in 1974, they allegedly heard giggling and footsteps in the attic. In addition, whenever anybody said anything discourteous about Otto, Robert’s expression seemed to change. So perhaps Chucky wasn’t a creation made entirely of his designer’s thinking. Perhaps Robert’s spirit lives on…