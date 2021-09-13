Ben Best, the 'Eastbound & Down' co-creator, has died aged 46







“So people often ask me, Kenny, what are your weaknesses? Do you have any? I would say that my biggest flaw, my Achilles heel, is my tireless work ethic.” – Kenny Powers, Eastbound & Down.

Ben Best, who is known for his work as a writer and actor namely with Danny McBride in the likes of Eastbound & Down, died on Sunday, September, 12th, at the age of 46.

Not only did Best co-create, write and star alongside McBride in the HBO series Eastbound & Down, but he also penned and appeared in fellow McBride collaboration The Foot Fist Way which resides as a cult hit among many comedy fans.

His other writing credits include Your Highness, as well as acting credits for Superbad, Land of the Lost and What Happens in Vegas.

In a statement made by Eastbound & Down production company, Rough House Pictures, the sad news was announced. The message read: “It’s with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our good buddy Ben Best. We lost him the day before he would have turned 47.”

Adding: “A hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone way too soon. We love and miss you.”

Tributes have also poured in for the comedy scene favourite from the likes of Seth Rogen, who wrote: “RIP Ben Best. I remember seeing him as Chuck The Truck in Foot Fist Way and thinking ‘I have to work with this man’.

“I’m honoured I got work with him, and even more so and that I got to hang out with him and just be in his company. Watch Foot Fist Way today and bask in his genius.”

As of yet, no cause of death has been officially announced.

