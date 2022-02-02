Dwayne Johnson and more support Joe Rogan amid Spotify row









Joe Rogan, Spotify and a whole host of musicians are currently in a turbulent whirlwind of controversy as the likes of Neil Young, India Arie and Joni Mitchell have left the streaming platform over Rogan’s ill-informed podcast. Spreading misinformation concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, The Joe Rogan Experience has attracted a mass debate in recent weeks.

In addition to the flock of musicians vowing to leave the streaming platform unless Joe Rogan’s podcast is taken down, hundreds of scientists and healthcare professionals signed an open letter accusing Rogan and his show of mass misinformation. Defending himself from such criticism, Rogan responded by sharing a video explaining his position on the situation where he promised to “balance things out” and “research topics”.

Coming out to support the popular media personality, the likes of Dwayne Johnson commented: “Great stuff here brother,” on the video, adding, “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you”. Film star and comedian Kevin James also added his support, stating: “Joe – we go way back and all these years I’ve known you to be nothing but objective and seeking truth. Thank you. Love you brother”.

Such comments of support from Johnson and James join the singer Jewel as well as Andrew Dice Clay, Kat Von D, Troy Aiken and former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson who wrote, “I’m triple vaxxed, but (unless they’re standing for hate or calling for violence) banning someone’s podcast is too much like burning a book to me”.

Meanwhile, the battle between Spotify, Joe Rogan, musicians and free speech rages on, with the end of such an argument unlikely to be settled without heavy public discourse.