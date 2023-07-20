Dwayne Johnson to earn highest fee ever for an actor from ‘Red One’









Former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, also known as ‘The Rock’, is set to earn a record-breaking paycheck for his role in Jake Kasdan’s upcoming comedy movie Red One.

Johnson is set to star in the Amazon Prime Video production alongside JK Simmons, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and Nick Kroll. The movie is tagged as a festive comedy and is scheduled for release before Christmas this year.

According to Puck, Johnson will be paid a whopping $50million for his central role. This beats the previous record of $40m, set by Robert Downey Jr for Captain America: Civil War and Will Smith for King Richard, by 10m.

“I’ve been in this industry for too long, but I’ve never seen a Christmas movie come across my lap,” Evans told Comic Book of the project in April. “It’s never been on my radar. They happen. They’re occasional. But it’s never been something that’s come my way”.

He added: “So, the fact that this one popped up, I was like, ‘I can’t say no to this. I just can’t.’ And Dwayne is just unbelievable. He’s such a nice guy. He’s incredible what he does actually; he’s so funny. He’s really charming and really knows.”

In June, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnson’s fellow muscular actor, revealed that he’d like to run for president following a past tenure as the Governor of California. This news has led to fans suggesting Johnson should re-register his interest in the job.

The former wrestler had previously mentioned his interest in running for President since Donald Trump’s Election in 2016. However, speaking to CBS Sunday several months ago, Johnson said it was “off the table”.

He added: “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives”.

“I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s… Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.”