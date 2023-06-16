Arnold Schwarzenegger wishes he could run for US President: “I could win that election”









Having already bridged the gap between acting and politics by running for two terms as Governor of California, The Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has expressed his desire to try his luck at the Oval Office by running for President of the United States.

Speaking in a recent episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the actor was asked if the Presidency was something he was interested in. Schwarzenegger made it categorically clear that he has been considering it.

“Absolutely. Put me in because it’s… look – it’s a no-brainer,” the star said, before adding, somewhat humorously, “I see so clearly how I could win that election”. Schwarzenegger then referred to the 2016 election, which irrevocably shook up the political landscape when former President Donald Trump was nominated for the Republican leadership and was then subsequently elected.

“I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now,” he said before continuing to dismiss the current runners in the campaign race for the premiership. “I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together.”

Unfortunately, the actor won’t ever be able to campaign formally; candidates are disqualified if they were not born in the United States, unlike elections for governor, which saw Schwarzenegger win twice in 2003 and 2006. The actor clearly has no intentions of keeping out of politics.

Further explaining why he thinks that, if he could, he would be a successful Presidential candidate, the actor said: “I mean, it’s like me and California. And when that was, you know, running for governor. It was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing, but someone that can bring the nation together.”

Despite the admiral sentiment, US citizens will have to find potential unity in a candidate elsewhere. If Schwarzenegger had been able to run, it still would not have marked the first time that an actor had ascended to President. Ronald Reagan was originally an American actor who starred in such 1940s films as Million Dollar Baby and Brother Rat and the Baby. Reagan became the 40th President of the United States and served from 1981 to 1989.