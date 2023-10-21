When Dusty Springfield reviewed 1967’s hottest new singles









After singing in a series of groups, such as the Lana Sisters and The Springfields, Dusty Springfield went solo in 1963, swiftly becoming an icon of the swinging sixties. Her debut single, ‘I Only Want to Be with You’, was a chart hit, proving her instant appeal.

The singer took significant inspiration from the rhythm and blues she encountered on her trip to the United States, as well as championing many soul artists. Springfield was a radical voice, using her platform to spotlight African-American musicians and campaign for civil rights.

Springfield remained popular for several years, although when she came out as bisexual in 1970, her success sadly began to wane. It wasn’t until 1987 that Springfield re-emerged into the spotlight thanks to a collaboration with the Pet Shop Boys.

The decline of Springfield’s career was truly tragic. Not only did the singer have one of the best voices out of her contemporaries, but she was wholly dedicated to music. Her love for the medium was made evidently clear when Melody Maker asked her to review some of 1967’s hottest new singles.

Springfield’s answers are eloquent and studied – clearly spending a considerable amount of time with each track before giving a careful review. The spread included Springfield’s thoughts on Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s single ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, which she called “a rave record.” The musician added, “I’m crazy about the tune and Marvin Gaye. Well, he’s the best ever, anyway. This is my favourite record of the week. […] The people who knock this sound are out of their minds.”

She was also fond of The Hollies’ ‘Carrie Anne’, calling it a “huge hit.” Springfield explained, “The Hollies always make clear and tight and funky records, and I think this is their best to date. There’s a gorgeous simplicity in the lyrics and the chorus is so catchy that the whole thing just can’t fail.”

Springfield also highlighted Los Brincos’ ‘Lola’, writing, “It’s got a lovely lazy beat, and the voices are great with the Spanish accents and all. In fact, the whole record is very fancyable, and I think it might be a hit. Olé!”

She was blown away by The Fortunes’ ‘Our Love Has Gone’, gushing, “It’s quite the most beautiful heart-rendering song I’ve heard in ages. There’s so much love and care in the way it’s sung and arranged that it made me cry. And it’s not just because I’m sentimental. It’s a genuinely moving record, and the combination of the Fortunes and Les Reed’s orchestration is so good that I can scarcely believe it.”

However, not all of Springfield’s comments were positive. She did not like The Lovin’ Spoonful’s ‘6 O’Clock’, writing, “I really hope this grows on me because I can’t really believe it’s bad, but it’s not very good either, and the other side isn’t any better.” She was also critical of ‘The Troggs’ ‘Night of the Long Grass’, suggesting that she preferred the B-side. Still, she praised the song’s ‘sexy, sinister” vocals.