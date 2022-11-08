How coming out tragically damaged Dusty Springfield's career









Thankfully, in the modern liberal world, an artist coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community is unlikely to detrimentally impact their career. Sadly, when Dusty Springfield came out as bisexual in 1970, her commercial career collapsed, and she went from hero to zero.

Springfield rose to fame with The Springfields in the 1960s, who had a smattering of hits before successfully pivoting into a solo career. Her debut single, ‘I Only Want To Be With You’, was released in 1963 and became a hit in the United Kingdom as well as the United States. From there, Springfield continued to ascend into superstardom, and everything she touched became a hit.

Although she was never a great songwriter, it didn’t matter, as Springfield’s husky voice was enough of an enticing lure. In 1966, she told Disc & Music Echo, “Well, I don’t really see myself as a songwriter. I don’t really like writing, even though Madeline and I have written the ‘B’ side to my latest single. I just don’t get any good ideas and the ones I do get are pinched from other records. The only reason I write is for the money–oh mercenary creature!”

Furthermore, on top of having a string of successful chart hits, Dusty also had two series of her own TV show on the BBC. Following the end of her contract with the Beeb, she moved the programme to ITV in 1968.

‘Son Of A Preacher Man’ took Springfield’s career to new heights, but shortly afterwards, one revelation changed everything. There was always significant interest surrounding her personal life because she was never in a public heterosexual relationship.

In 1970, Springfield opened up to the Evening Standard about her living situation and explained how she had been in a relationship with fellow singer Norma Tanega for several years. She said: “Many other people say I’m bent, and I’ve heard it so many times that I’ve almost learned to accept it … I know I’m perfectly as capable of being swayed by a girl as by a boy. More and more people feel that way and I don’t see why I shouldn’t.”

To make a statement of that nature in 1970 was almost unprecedented, and Springfield should have been applauded for her honesty. Yet, for over a decade, she was subject to spending nearly two decades in the wilderness before coming back from the dead.

In 1990, Springfield shared her first album in eight years, Reputation, primarily produced by The Pet Shop Boys, who masterminded her return three years prior. “Dusty was assumed to be a nightmare on a personal level,” Neil Tennant told The Telegraph in 2020. “Couldn’t sing any more. Probably some sort of drug addict. Whispers of sexuality, which was regarded as a problem. But the minute she walked in she was really sweet. And it was immediately evident she could sing as well as ever.”

Their collaborative single, ‘What Have I Done To Deserve This’, started the relationship between Springfield and The Pet Shop Boys. The song charted at number two on the UK Chart in 1987 and marked the first hit single by Springfield since she came out as bisexual 17 years earlier. Thankfully, following the success of this single, Springfield was finally let in from the cold and reminded the world of her immense talent.