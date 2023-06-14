Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses announces new album









After years away from Guns N’ Roses, fans rejoiced when original bassist Duff McKagan reentered the fold back in the 2010’s. As the band proceed with their touring schedule, McKagan has also announced that a new album of solo material is in the works.

McKagan had originally joined ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Band’ back in the ’80s after playing in various bands in his native Seattle. His contributions to the group included various co-writes on albums like Appetite for Destruction and Use Your Illusion before leaving in the late ’90s.

Outside of other bands such as Velvet Revolver and Loaded, McKagan has returned with the announcement of the album The Lighthouse, his third solo effort. McKagan’s second solo outing Tenderness was released in 2019, featuring various members from Shooter Jennings’ backing group.

When talking about the record, McKagan opened up about comparing life to being cast out to sea, saying, “the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home”. Alongside the album, some editions will also come with various lithograph drawings as well.

The album also comes after McKagan had previously worked on assembling his own studio back in 2019. While McKagan had shared the song ‘This is The Song’ last May, this will be the first album to come from his homemade studio.

The Lighthouse is also set to feature a star-studded cast of guest musicians. Among the musicians on the album include Guns N’ Roses alum Slash and Paul McCartney’s drummer Abe Laboriel Jr on the song ‘Hope’ and Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains on the song ‘I Just Don’t Know’.

In the press release, McKagan waxed poetic about the romanticism of the lighthouse, continuing, “I have my lighthouse….its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light,…and bring me home”.

Despite the new music on the horizon, there has been no word on when a new Guns N’ Roses album will happen.