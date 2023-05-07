Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan loves Kylie Minogue: “It’s real good rubbish”









Duff McKagan, the bassist of American rock band Guns N’ Roses, has revealed that his guilty pleasure is the music of Kylie Minogue. The 59-year-old musician confessed to listening to more pop music thanks to his daughters Grace ‘Grave’ Elizabeth, 25, and Mae Marie, 22. After describing Minogue’s music as “real good rubbish”, McKagan went on to name her 2004 greatest hits LP Ultimate Kylie as the album “no one will believe I own”.

After landing early TV roles as a child, Minogue released her debut self-titled album in 1988. Throughout the 1990s, she cemented herself as a pop icon, releasing a string of chart-topping albums. Then, in 2001, she released ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, which reached number one in over 40 countries and sold five million copies.

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, McKagan said: “I have way too many guilty pleasures. I have two daughters, man – there’s a lot of pop at my house. How about Antony The Johnsons? Not guilty enough? Okay, here’s one… What’s the chick’s name? She’s about my age… Kylie Minogue! Her music is real good rubbish”.

McKagan is set to headline Glastonbury festival alongside his Guns N’ Roses bandmates next month. During that same interview with Classic Rock, he also named Soundgarden’s 1996 album Down On The Upside as the one he wishes he’d made. “That last Soundgarden album was fuckin’ killer,” he told the publication. “I could name any Soundgarden record for this question, actually. “I would love to have been part of any of their albums. I wish I’d been in Jeff Buckley’s band, too, or that I’d gotten to play with Prince.”