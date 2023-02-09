Dream Wife release tongue-in-cheek new song ‘Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)’









Dream Wife - 'Hot (Don't Date a Musician)' 3

The life of a musician and good mental health doesn’t always go hand in hand. Having to pore over your work day in and day out can lead to imposter syndrome, especially when your friends and family don’t understand your occupation. Then again, Dream Wife know that it’s not always easy being on the other end of the conversation either.

In anticipation of their latest album Social Lubrication, ‘Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)’ is a piece of fiery punk rock about the struggles of being in a relationship with an artist. When speaking about the song, vocalist Rakel Mjöll detailed the rigours behind the comic track by saying: “Dating musicians is a nightmare. Evoking imagery of late night make-outs with fuckboy/girl/ambiguously gendered musicians on their mattress after being seduced by song-writing chat.”

Mjöll does see the funny side of writing a song about not dating a musician, though, as she quipped: “The roles being equally reversed. Having a laugh together and being able to poke fun at ourselves is very much at the heart of this band. This song encapsulates our shared sense of humour.”

The anger in this song was inspired by a more gritty form of rock ‘n’ roll as Mjöll said: “Sonically it is the lovechild of CSS and Motorhead. It has our hard, live, rock edge combined with cheeky and playful vocals.” That makes for a mix that might even be too potent for some.

While ‘Hot’ might have a snide sense of humour about itself, the band have a lot more to say on the rest of the album. They described Social Lubrication as “hyper lusty rock and roll with a political punch, exploring the alchemy of attraction, the lust for life, embracing community and calling out the patriarchy. With a healthy dose of playfulness and fun thrown in.”

The band emphasised that the record is going to be solely written by the three of them, and the production by Alan Moulder is sure to be interesting, having already turned in time with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to The Smashing Pumpkins. Whether the tunes are tongue-in-cheek or menacing from back to front, Social Lubrication is bound to be one hell of a ride when it arrives on June 9th.

