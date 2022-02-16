Dream Widow drop new thrash metal track 'March Of The Insane'









Foo Fighters - 'March of The Insane' 7.2

The fictional Dream Widow from the upcoming Studio 666 film have shared a surprise new thrash metal track, ‘March Of The Insane’. The song, musically, is reminiscent of Slayer and Power Trip. Dave Grohl growls in a high pitched style, akin to the way you’d expect from Norwegian black metal heavyweights like Gorgoroth.

“Sing in a villainous choir / Join in a chorus of pain,” Grohl sings, evoking typical thrash imagery. “Rise in a ruinous army / Dance to the march of the insane”. The YouTube description states: “From their never released self-titled album”.

The track from the mysterious group precedes the release of Foo Fighters‘ new film, Studio 666, and the band also announced a new line of merchandise to celebrate the fill. The collection includes T-shirts and accessories, including a mug, blanket and pins, which all feature artwork from the film.

Dubbed a “horror-comedy”, Studio 666 will follow Grohl and the band as they move into an old mansion in Encino, California, that has a dark and “grisly” place in rock and roll history. The group check in to record a new album, only for the supernatural to quickly get in the way of proceedings.

It’s been a busy period for Foo Fighters. Last weekend, the band streamed a pre-recorded show at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. They broadcasted it as an “immersive” 180-degree VR concert on the band’s social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Horizon Venues.

The band played ten songs, with a handful of rarities thrown in for good measure. This included 2017’s ‘T-Shirt’ from Concrete and Gold and ‘Walking After You’, the mellow fan favourite from 1997’s The Colour and the Shape. This was the first time the band had played the introspective ballad since 2006.

Listen to ‘March Of The Insane’ below.