Drake Bell claims he just left his phone in his car and was not “missing” following panic









The former Nickelodeon star best known as one half of Drake and Josh, Drake Bell, claims he had accidentally left his phone in his car overnight following “missing” reports. The former child star was reported missing by Daytona Beach Police earlier this week. They added in a Facebook post that he was most likely “endangered.”

Just a few hours after the “missing” report, however, Bell was located safe and well. “At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr Bell is safe,” a spokesperson told Metro.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office added that Bell was eventually located in their jurisdiction “unharmed” at approximately 11.30am. Following the actor’s recovery, the authorities ensured Bell underwent a “mental health evaluation.”

The police statement on Facebook read: “MISSING Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m. He is considered missing and endangered.”

In the aftermath, Bell has sought to make light of the situation. In a tweet, the 36-year-old actor detailed that he had been safe all along but had been unreachable because he accidentally left his phone in his car. “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” He wrote with a tearful laughing emoji.

Before his disappearance, Bell had been last seen just before 9pm on Wednesday near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida. The day before, he spent a few hours at SeaWorld, Orlando, with his son.