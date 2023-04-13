Drake Bell has been located by the police









A matter of hours after Drake Bell was declared missing and endangered by authorities, it has since been announced that he has been located by the police.

In an update, they announced: “At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

The alarm was previously raised after a public alert was issued on Thursday morning (April 13th), announcing that there is currently an active search for the 36-year-old actor known for starring in Drake & Josh, Jerry Maguire and High Fidelity.

The police posted a ‘missing’ image of the star and stated: “He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School” where he was spotted just before 9pm on April 12th.

They have stated no further details other than that the actor and musician is “considered missing and endangered” and that anyone with any information should contact Detective Jayson Wallace on 386-671-5207 or [email protected]

The former child star previously hit the headlines in July 2021 when he was sentenced to two years probation following charges related to endangering an underage girl after he met a 15-year-old fan of his music online.

This followed a separate guilty plea for the felony of sharing harmful materials with juveniles only a month earlier after sharing explicit images online. He was ordered to serve probation and given 200 hours of community service for the charges.

At the time, Bell explained that he pled guilty to the claims to be rid of the long-running investigation. In an Instagram video at the time, he stated: “I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me, it’s been a three-year, thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made.”

Continuing: “And, it’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son.”

Currently, it has not been stated what the recent incident was related to.