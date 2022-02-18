‘Downton Abbey’ co-stars Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery unveil debut single, ‘Calming Storm’









Downton Abbey co-stars Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery (otherwise known as Andrew Parker and Lady Mary Crawley) have just signed to Decca records and will be releasing their debut EP, The Watching Silence, on May 13th.

The project took shape on set, where, during downtime, the pair would jam together and write songs. Now, after six years of performing causally to while away the hours, Michael and Michelle have decided to pursue their musical ambitions for real.

The Watching Silence is being produced by Ian Grimble (Daughter, Bears Den, Catfish And The Bottlemen) and as recorded in the beautiful Church Studios in Crouch End, London. Fox and Dockery’s four-track EP sees features Mumford and Sons’ Chris Maas on drums and Tommy Heap on piano.

Describing the leap from acting to music, Dockery said: “It’s a whole different set of skills and vulnerability. Acting tends to start with what’s already written on the page. Music can begin anywhere. It’s different and very freeing.”

Fox went on to add: “I will always love acting but there is something about us, some part of our characters that we haven’t fully realised – and that’s happening now.”

Michael and Michelle have already offered us a taste of what to expect in the form of the EP’s title track, ‘Calming Storm’. As you would expect from two people who dress up in period costumes for a living, the single take up the folk meanderings of Mumford and Sons, Laura Marling, and Johnny and Flynn. Combining tight-knit harmonies and lyrical folk guitar lines, it’s a timeless piece of songwriting.

Michael and Michelle will be touring the UK this spring, with their first official performance taking place at London’s Omeara. You can grab early bird tickets through the pair’s website.