Download Festival headliners announced for 20th-anniversary









Download Festival has announced Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon, and Slipknot will head to Donington next summer.

Other artists who will be appearing at the festival from June 8th-11th include Architects, Placebo, Pendulum, Nova Twins, Fever 333, Parkway Drive, and many more. To mark Download’s 20th-anniversary, the event has been extended, and will run for four days rather than just three.

Download favourites Metallica haven’t performed at the festival for more than a decade, and are excited to return home. In a statement, they said: “We are next-level honoured to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history. On top of that, to be able to share our double show format with two completely unique sets with no repeat songs for the first time ever in the UK is way fuckin’ cool. Bring it on!!”

Bring Me The Horizon first played the festival in 2006, but next year’s event marks their first headline slot. Frontman Oli Sykes said: “Download Festival was one of the first festivals I ever attended as a punter. It was our first amazing festival experience to play as a band, and now the fact that we are headlining such a prestigious event blows my mind. We can’t wait to bring a whole new sound and show for the Download audience.”

2023 will be the fifth time Slipknot have headlined the festival, the band’s Sid Wilson said: “Download Festival! So many great memories, one of the most amazing crowds to play in front of, always an honour to share the bill with so many amazing bands, and of course, I’ll never miss the opportunity to play my homeland.”

Speaking about next year’s event, Download Festival’s Andy Copping added: “This year marks a huge milestone for Download, celebrating the incredible 20 years of the festival is no small feat. We really wanted to up the ante for this special anniversary, adding an extra day for the fans to experience the unforgettable lineup, that once again brings together unparalleled talent from the rock music world back to Donington Park!”