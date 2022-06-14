Download Festival 2022: Man dies after "becoming unwell"









A man died after a medical issue at this year’s edition of the Download Festival, the region’s constabulary has confirmed.

In a public statement, Leicestershire Police explained that the man, who is yet to be named, became unwell at the event in Donington and was taken to Derby Royal Infirmary, where he eventually died.

The man was taken ill shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening after American alt-metal heavyweights Deftones had finished their set, in the time prior to British icons Iron Maiden taking to the stage for their headline show.

Emergency services attended to the man whilst Iron Maiden’s show was underway, but then he was escorted from the main arena. According to reports, eyewitnesses gave accounts of the incident, which happened while thousands of festivalgoers began singing and jumping to the headliners. More news is to follow.

Download Festival was created as a follow-up to the historic Monsters of Rock festival which was held at Donington Park circuit between 1980 and 1996. In 2003, the first edition of Download was created by Stuart Galbraith, the founder of Kilimanjaro Live Group, one of the country’s largest event promoters. Initially a two-day event, it expanded to three days in 2005.

Since then, the festival has expanded to Paris, France, Parramatta Park, Sydney and Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne. It has become a global brand and one synonymous with heavy music, and over the years, the festival’s main stage has seen some of the most iconic rock and metal acts appear, such as Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Metallica, Linkin Park, Iron Maiden, Korn, Aerosmith and many more.

This year’s edition of the UK festival marked its 19th outing, featuring headliners Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro. Elsewhere on the lineup were Deftones, Korn, Megadeth, Descendents and Electric Wizard, to name just a few.

WHAT A WEEKEND! Our first full scale Download in 3 years was one for the history books 🖤



Are you ready to do it all again?



Download 20th Anniversary | 4 days | 8th – 11th June 2023



Limited Early Bird tickets on sale now at this years price 👉 https://t.co/hTnmT5RpM8 pic.twitter.com/K8wh6p1cu7 — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) June 13, 2022

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.