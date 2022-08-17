Donald Glover talks about the "pressure" celebrity children face to escape the "legacy bubble"









Donald Glover has spoken about the “pressure” that the children of celebrities face when they enter Hollywood and the “legacy bubble”.

Glover was speaking to The Wall Street Journal and brought up Zoë Kravitz, who he praised for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. “I know she feels the pressure,” the Atlanta star said of Kravitz wanting to be known in. her right rather than just being “the daughter of” Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

He continued: “There’s always a pressure that’s like, ‘I actually have to do something that’s good, because otherwise people will say it’s not because of me being creative.’”

Glover went on to highlight the difference between entertainers and artists before explaining why Kravitz falls into the latter. “A lot of artists think they’re artists but they’re actually entertainers,” he continued.

“She’s actually somebody who is like, ‘No, I know when someone’s lying to me. I know when I actually look good. I know when my stuff is actually good.’ I think she’s honed that. And that’s hard to do when you’re insulated in this legacy bubble, or people just think you’re a pretty face,” Glover added.

Pussy Island was written in the wake of the #MeToo movement, and Glover conceded it’s a “dangerous” story to bring to the screen. “It feels really dangerous for a woman to make this story about power,” the musician said.

Filming began for Pussy Island earlier this summer in Mexico. In the film, cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) is invited to a seedy private island owned by tech mogul Slater King (Channing Tatum), and she soon learns about the dark side of the property.