Don McLean pulls out of NRA Convention performance following Uvalde massacre









Don McLean, the legendary musician behind the 1971 hit ‘American Pie’, has pulled out of performing at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Texas this weekend, following the horrific mass shooting that happened on Tuesday at a primary school in the city of Uvalde.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean explained in a statement issued given to TMZ.

Echoing the popular sentiment, McLean concluded: “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

McClean was one of several performers, including Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin and Lee Greenwood, set to perform at the NRA event this weekend, which is to be hosted in Houston, around 250 miles from Uvalde. Nearly 20 children and two teachers were killed when the 18-year-old gunman opened fire. It was the country’s deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012.

Veteran actor Matthew McConaughey has also weighed in on the fallout from the tragedy, as Ulvade is his hometown. In a statement posted to his social media accounts, he wrote: “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us”.

The True Detective star wrote that the country needs to “rearrange our values” so that they can find common ground “above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?'” he said. “We can’t exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

