Don McLean and Tyson Fury collaborate on knock out remake of ‘American Pie’









How do you make one of the greatest songs of all time just that little bit better? You hand over the reins to the Gypsy King Tyson Fury to punch it back into shape with a few fresh upper cutting lines.

In news that comes about as unexpectedly as a Dillian Whyte knockout (according to Fury, no offence Dillian), Don McLean has joined the red corner to allow Fury to feature on a new version of his iconic 1971 hit.

Fury famously serenaded the world with the American cultural anthem when he celebrated knocking out the man he dubbed the big dosser, Deontay Wilder.

Now, with the six-foot nine-inch boxer about to take to the ring once more to face Whyte on April 23rd, he has made ‘American Pie’ his official anthem by duetting with the legendary McLean for the closing verses of the song.

Time will tell whether the latest version will eclipse the original and the fitting final chapter for an unfurling anthem that crystalised an era of American culture in golden melodic amber was always waiting for the timbre of a giant heavyweight boxer.

For now, you can check out the reinvented classic below.

