Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer battle









Action star Dolph Lundgren has revealed that he has been battling cancer for the better part of the past decade.

The Rocky IV actor opened up about his diagnosis interview series In Depth with Graham Bensinger. Lundgren revealed that doctors found a cancerous tumour in his kidney in 2015. Lundgren’s cancer had been in remission until 2020 when several more tumours were discovered around the same area.

According to Lundgren, doctors found and removed a total of six tumours. Lundgren appeared on In Depth with a positive outlook. “If it dies, it dies,” Lundgren said, referencing his character Ivan Drago from Rocky IV. “It will die.”

After new tumours were discovered in 2021, Lundren was told that he had “two or three years” left to live. “They thought it was it for sure,” he claimed.

However, after getting a second opinion, Lundgren began new treatments that reduced his tumours. According to Lundgren, the tumors shrunk by 20% or 30% “within three months.” By 2022, the tumours had shrunk up to 90%, and Lundgren began operations to remove the excess scar tissue. Lundgren also openly wondered whether his steroid use in the 1980s and 1990s contributed to his cancer diagnosis.