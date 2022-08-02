Sylvester Stallone accuses ‘Rocky’ spin-off producers of being “parasites”









Sylvester Stallone has taken aim at the producers of the Rocky spin-off movie Drago. It was reported last week that Robert Lawton had written a script for a spin-off surrounding Rocky IV character Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

Stallone mentioned the report in a now-deleted post he shared on Instagram on Sunday, criticising Irwin Winkler, the producer of the Rocky series, and Lundgren himself for “going behind his back” and planning to make the film.

Stallone wrote: “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out. ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me.”

“I APOLOGISE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites…,” Stallone added. “By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!! REAL FRIENDS are more precious than gold.”

Stallone later added another post to his Instagram feed, in which he referred to Winkler as a “blood sucker” and a “parasite producer”. Lundgren responded by addressing Stallone’s criticism, arguing that as far as he was aware, Stallone himself was involved in the film’s development.

Lundgren wrote: “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spin-off,” Lundgren wrote. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax… There you go.”

Stallone had previously taken aim at Winkler and his son David, who is also a producer, referring to Winkler Sr. as “the remarkably untalented and parasitical producer of Rocky and Creed”. However, this post has also since been deleted.