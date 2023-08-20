Dolly Parton’s favourite Dolly Parton song









Throughout her iconic career, Dolly Parton has penned thousands of songs to varying degrees of success. While she’s created plentiful hit records woven into the fabric of American culture, not one of them means as much to Parton, on a personal level, as the track about her family that came straight from the heart.

Thanks to her unquestionable talent, Parton has been blessed with living a life full of riches. However, the singer-songwriter has never forgotten her roots and has a firm grounding due to her tough upbringing in abject poverty. As the fourth of 12 children, money was tight, but she was compensated by love.

Her mother was musical and passed the gene onto Parton. As a child, she began performing at an early age and made a name for herself in the local area. However, due to her family’s finances, Parton missed out on many luxuries during these early years, and one event she later used as inspiration for a song.

When Parton’s family couldn’t afford to buy her a coat from the store, her mother took it upon herself to make a patchwork coat for her daughter. At the time, Dolly was embarrassed by the item of clothing and was ridiculed by her classmates for wearing the garment, inspiring her to later write ‘Coat of Many Colors’.

Parton sings on the track: “My coat of many colors, That my momma made for me, Made only from rags, But I wore it so proudly, Although we had no money, I was rich as I could be.”

Parton said of the song in her 2020 autobiography, Songteller: “At the time, I thought, ‘Why is this happening?’ Now I know it was so I could write that song. It really is true that ‘God works in strange and mysterious ways His wonders to perform.’ You never know when you’re going through things what is actually going to turn out to be a blessing. So it’s worth the suffering.”

Due to the personal aspect of the lyrics, ‘Coat of Many Colors’ sits in a league of its own in the eyes of Parton, who confessed on Colbert’s Late Show: “Well, my very favourite song – from a very personal level – is the ‘Coat of Many Colors’. It’s kinda a little signature song of mine.”

“It’s about my mom, it’s about family. It’s about acceptance – tolerance. And even speaks to bullying – how the kids made fun of me in school,” she added. “They even teach out of it in some of the grammar schools in Tennessee. They use that little song [to say] it’s OK to be different. And we should love an accept one another.”

‘Coat of Many Colors’ embodies the philosophy of Dolly Parton and the positive message she wants to emit into the world. It’s a lesson about acceptance and the importance of not judging people for material reasons.