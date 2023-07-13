Dolly Parton reveals she would “never retire”









As Dolly Parton reaches her sixth decade in the music industry, she is set to release a new rock album titled Rockstar. During a recent interview promoting her new sonic detour, Parton also let her fans know that she’s not planning on bowing out any time soon.

Speaking on Greatest Hits Radio, Parton explained that she’s looking to be involved in the music industry for as long as she’s physically capable. “I would never retire! I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday – and hopefully one I’ve written – but that’s how I hope to go,” she told broadcaster Ken Bruce.

While Parton plans to keep performing, she did admit that her touring schedule is likely to be less hectic as the past, explaining, “I will continue to do special shows here and there now and then like a long weekend or festival shows. But as far as touring I think those days are pretty much behind me”.

This comes ahead of her upcoming release, which is set to be a more rock-leaning take on Parton’s classic country sound. Guest artists on the LP include Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, and Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe.

The album will also feature a song with both surviving members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. When asked about bringing together both of the legends on one track, Parton explained that it happened on a whim, continuing, “I wasn’t thinking in terms of a reunion. I had Paul, and then I thought wow, let’s get Ringo to replace the drums that we did”.

In addition to her latest album, Parton is releasing her book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which sets to chronicle her history in country music. When discussing the forthcoming project, Parton said: “I’ve got six decades of music and clothes behind me… hair dos, and it just kind of shows all the transitions all through the years of what I’ve worn and talking about it”.

Parton’s upcoming album Rockstar is set for release on November 17th. Until then, the country superstar is determined to keep making music until the day she dies, remarking, “I don’t have much of a choice in that but in the meantime, I’m going to make hay while the sun shines”.