Dolly Parton reveals her thoughts on AI in the music industry









Speaking at a press conference in London, Dolly Parton has offered her thoughts on the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry.

The legendary singer-songwriter was at the Four Seasons Hotel London on June 29th ahead of the release of her new album Rockstar, arriving on November 17th. The LP is released through Butterfly Records and features an array of star-studded special guests including Paul McCartney on the same track as Ringo Starr.

When asked about AI, Parton said: “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth. I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here for ever … I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Parton jokingly remarked “any intelligence” she had and “everything” about her was artificially enhanced.

Additionally, Parton also explained why she accepted her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after initially announcing she had no intention to do so. “I didn’t want to take (the honour) because I didn’t think I had earned it. That’s the main reason I went ahead (with rock music),” she said.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parton revealed that she wasn’t able to secure Mick Jagger’s participation on Rockstar despite her best attempts. “I never got him!” Parton said. “But I love Mick Jagger no matter what. I’ll still be runnin’ after him all through the years. Because I’ve always had a crush on (him).”

