Dolly Parton explains apolitical stance: “I see both sides of everything”









American musical royalty Dolly Parton has explained why she’s refused to express her political allegiances throughout her career.

While Parton has never outwardly endorsed a political party, she has tackled important topics through her songwriting. However, in an America that’s more polarised than ever before, Parton believes it’s important that her music unifies people rather than causing more division.

“Because you’re going to lose half your audience,” she said in a new interview as her reasoning for staying silent. Parton continued: “Even within my own family, especially the last few years since Trump and Biden, all that, it’s like we can’t even go to a family dinner any more. Especially if people are drinking – they get in a damn fight at the table.”

The current state of politics in America is a source of distress for Parton, who told The Guardian: “Don’t get so trapped where if you’re a Republican, you got to be this way, if you’re Democrat, you got to be that way. You’re not allowed to think nothing else. Well, how crippling is that? I’ve got as many Democrats as I do Republicans as fans, and I’m not going to insult any of them because I care about all of them. I ain’t that good a Christian to think that I am so good that I can judge people. That’s God’s job, not mine. So as far as politics, I hate politics. Hate politics.”

Parton also claimed she tries to see everything from both sides, which she believes to be a dying trait. The singer noted: “It’s just that I see both sides of everything. I think people can change their views on a lot of things if they would open their eyes wide enough, or be willing to accept, ‘Well, maybe I’m wrong.’ But most people won’t change their mind because it makes them look weak and it’s like they have to stick with it. And that’s just stupid to me.”

When asked about the abortion ban in her home state of Tennessee, which she stayed silent about, Parton said she has “my own views on everything” but believes her role is to be “an entertainer”.

Meanwhile, Parton is set to release Rockstar on November 18th, an album celebrating rock music with an array of covers of classic tracks featuring a list of all-star names.

Her 30-track release welcomes Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Sting, Chris Stapleton, Peter Frampton, Debbie Harry, Elton John, John Fogerty, Joan Jett, Steven Tyler and Kid Rock as guest stars.

Listen to ‘Let It Be’ featuring both surviving members of The Beatles below.