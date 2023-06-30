Dolly Parton discusses forthcoming collaboration with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr









Dolly Parton has discussed her forthcoming cover of The Beatles track ‘Let It Be’ which features Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

The recording features on Parton’s upcoming album Rockstar, arriving on November 17th through Butterfly Records. “I’ve always loved that song. I recorded the song without them and then I thought, ‘Wow. Wouldn’t it be great if Paul McCartney would agree to play piano and sing on it?!’ And then I thought ‘wouldn’t it even be greater to have Ringo Starr – because that’s the last of The Beatles – play on that track?,” she recalled in a new interview with Absolute Radio.

“Then, of course, we had Mick Fleetwood doing some percussion along with that, and then we had Peter Frampton who added a few things on it. I thought, ‘this is an all-star song!,” Parton continued.

She added: “But just the whole idea of having Paul, who I’ve loved through the years and just having them be on it… I just asked if they’d do it and they said ‘yeah’, and I was excited to death.” Parton also said of The Beatles’ contribution: “They were so generous and so sweet about it. I was so, so touched with so many of the people on the album that they were so willing to do it.”

Meanwhile, at a recent press conference in London, Parton provided her thoughts on the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry and explained why she believes it could be positive.

“I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth. I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here for ever … I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

Additionally, Parton jokingly remarked “any intelligence” she had and “everything” about her was artificially enhanced.

