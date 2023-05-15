Dolly Parton debuts new song ‘World on Fire’









During a recent performance at this year’s ACM Awards, country legend Dolly Parton gave fans a first taste of her new album with the single ‘World on Fire’. Parton’s latest effort Rockstar is set to be focused on rock music and feature a host of guest stars from all corners of rock and roll history.

Focusing on the song’s message of the world in shambles, Parton dawned a dress which showed different continents around the globe for her performance. Though there were no guest stars on the stage that night, the accompanying album will feature rock veterans such as Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Sting, Steve Perry or Journey and Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe.

When talking about the song, Parton mentioned wanting to get the message into the world, saying on her website, “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better”.

This latest rock album comes only a year after Parton’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, going on to say that she was greatly honoured to have so many iconic artists on her new project. Rockstar is expected to come out on November 17th, 2023.