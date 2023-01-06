Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle team up for new song









A selection of the great phenoms of modern music have teamed up to grace us with a special new track. Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle have all collaborated on the forthcoming single ‘Gonna Be You’.

The legendary trailblazers combined for the anthem as part of the soundtrack for the road trip comedy film 80 for Brady. The movie has an equally star-studded cast as ageing mega fans hit the highways.

The premise for the film is simple: “A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.” Naturally, for the retirees, things aren’t all that straightforward.

The Kyle Marvin-directed picture stars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the leading four old friends. They are, of course, joined by cameos from Brady himself as well as appearances by the likes of Jimmy O. Yang.

The script was penned by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. And perhaps most eye-catching of all on the bill – even beyond the soundtrack – is that the film was produced by Tom Brady. Imagine producing this sort of film about your iconic self.

With all-stars in front of the camera, it stood to reason that songwriter Diane Warren would have to pull off a similar feat for the soundtrack. “When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 For Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Warren said in a press release.

Adding: “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!!”

The track is set for release on January 20th.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.