Do Nothing – ‘Snake Sideways’ album review: a charming debut

Over the past few years, many exciting new bands have emerged across the country, welcoming a new era of British alternative rock. Many of these bands, typically falling under the post-punk umbrella, have found incredible success – and very quickly – releasing multiple records over the space of a few short years.

However, not every band has risen so abnormally fast. Nottingham’s Do Nothing, despite forming several years ago, are only now releasing their long-awaited debut album, Snake Sideways. After many festival slots and gigs, they’ve built a dedicated fanbase over the past few years with a limited catalogue, proving their skills as constantly evolving and exciting musicians with live clout.

In fact, the anticipation surrounding the album informed its creation, with lead vocalist Chris Bailey finding it difficult to separate himself from the music, placing immense pressure on himself to make something interesting.

These feelings of insecurity bleed into the lyrics of Snake Sideways, which retains Bailey’s idiosyncratic style, blending humorous lines like, “Why on Earth didn’t you tell me you were in a car accident?/ If it happened to me, I would tell you”, with ones of refreshing honesty such as “Today didn’t go so well”.

The record demonstrates Bailey’s impressive vocal abilities, moving between fluttering melodies and sardonic, sprechgesang delivery. Through ten tracks, Bailey reckons with his creative blocks, watches television (something he mentions several times) and ponders the contradictions of modern life. The album captures the natural feelings of worthlessness and confusion that colour our 20s, moving between utter despair and charming hopefulness.

As soon as you press play on track one, ‘Nerve’, Bailey chimes in almost immediately: “They’re gonna fire you in the morning/ If you don’t get right,” reflecting his fears surrounding the mammoth task of producing an entire record. Painting images of the banality of the everyday, Snake Sideways quickly builds up a world soaked in the visuals we typically take for granted. Yet, Bailey’s voice couldn’t make these images sound more appealing, like traders going to “get the jerk in charge” or rotting on the sofa as Happy Feet plays.

Instrumentally, the band blend an eclectic range of influences into their post-punk mixture, with gentle uses of piano arguably harnessing some of the album’s highlights. When Do Nothing turn their attention away from the slightly overdone angular guitar riffs that have been sweeping the post-punk scene as of late, these less predictable and slower cuts prove to be some of their best.

For example, ‘Snake Sideways’ is propelled by a rich bassline and woozy electronics, with purposefully off-beat drums and guitars floating through the song to create a feeling of uneasiness. Bailey captures self-aware melodrama with lines like “I ran around for a long while/ Floated in the hotel pool,” making the song feel paradoxically comical and heartfelt. Similarly, ‘Hollywood Learn’ lingers at the perfect moments, flitting between slowness and urgency to create one of the record’s most memorable cuts.

Sometimes, the band fall back into familiarity, with several of the songs blending into one as the band return to similar sounds and lyrical themes. Still, the record possesses some magnificent slices of refined indie rock, with fantastic tracks like ‘The Needle’ and ‘Moving Target’ demonstrating the band’s ability to evoke emotion through complex structures and deadpan lyrics.

Do Nothing never lose sight of the frenetic post-punk riffs and vocal performances that established their fanbase in the first place, although these louder moments often feel less personal and more sonically platitudinal. Regardless, Snake Sideways is a tender debut record, expressing vulnerable emotions like self-doubt and fear. However, through Bailey’s studied vocals and the band’s intricate instrumentation, the album makes these feelings a little more bearable.