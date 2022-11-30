Divorce share blinding new track ‘That Hill’









The Nottingham-based indie band Divorce have shared a new track entitled ‘That Hill’ ahead of the release of their debut EP Get Mean. The record is set to arrive this Friday (December 2nd) on the London record label Hand In Hive. A vinyl release is scheduled for early next year.

Discussing the track, Divorce’s Felix Mackenzie-Barrow said, “‘That Hill’ was written as something of a commitment to pursuing our dreams. The first lines came out of early morning shifts in a dead-end minimum wage job and the general chaos of trying to make a career of the thing you love most in the world. We’ve done a lot of driving around to gigs on no sleep and getting honked at by old men. Some of that absurdity found its way into the track”.

His co-writing partner Tiger Cohen-Towell explained that the Get Mean had not always been intended to be an EP release. She said, “We believe everything we put out under the banner of Divorce has undergone a great deal of consideration in an effort to make it ours, so that links all of our music — but these singles were not supposed to be a body of work.”

She added, “It was when the final track, ‘That Hill’, came into existence over the summer, that we realised they were a part of the same beast. The track finishes up our year of single releases with a tiredness for this life in all its monotony and glass ceilings.”

There are a number of influences across the record, notably the guitar tones of Big Thief’s Buck Meek as well as the indie-electronica/rock of the likes of LCD Soundsystem and Mitski. Cohen-Towell adds, “This first record somewhat showcases our vulnerability and naivety, and we think that’s okay, and want the listener to be engaged in our entire journey as we learn/grow as a project. We hope you enjoy”.

Check out ‘That Hill’ below.